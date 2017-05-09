Skenderbeu back in the Superliga title race after injury time victory

TIRANA, May 9 – Albania’s reigning champions Skenderbeu are back in the fight for this year’s Superliga title after a lucky injury time victory and leaders Kukes and Partizani held in a draw in what was considered a title decider last weekend.

The sixth straight Superliga champions were losing 3-2 until injury time when two goals by Gjergj Muzaka and a penalty converted by Liridon Latifi gave the south-eastern club which has dominated Albanian football in the past decade a much needed victory to narrow Kukes and Partizani’s lead to a single point.

A needless amateur handball by Vllaznia’s Montenegrin defender just before the final whistle in the fifth minute of extra time cost his dismissal from Vllaznia, also raising match-fixing allegations.

Meanwhile, Partizani were held to a 1-1 draw by Kukes who continue to lead the Superliga thanks to their goal difference advanatage.

The leaders’ fixture was key for both Tirana-based Partizani seeking a decades-long comeback as Superliga champions and equally important for north-east Albania-based Kukes with not much history in Albania’s Superliga but finishing second four times in their past five years in the country’s top league.

Albania’s most successful club, 24 times Superliga winners Tirana further complicated their ranking in what has been the worst season in decades with a 2-0 away loss to Flamurtari and are now in the relegation zone fight with second bottom Laçi.

With four other games to go three clubs, Kukes, Partizani and Skenderbeu are now in the race for the Superliga title with the winner playing in the UEFA Champions League preliminary, and the runners-up and top third and Albanian Cup winner making it to UEFA Europa League play-off.