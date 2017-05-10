Only about a tenth of university graduates find a well-matched job, study shows

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 10, 2017 12:16

Only about a tenth of university graduates find a well-matched job, study shows

Story Highlights

  • "The Albanian higher education (HE) system produces too many graduates relative to the needs of the labor market. Of every hundred students that enter the higher education system, only thirteen will eventually find a well-matched job indicating that the internal efficiency of the combined HE and labor market systems is just 11 percent," says the report prepared for the European Commission

Related Articles

TIRANA, May 10 – Only about a tenth of Albanian university students will eventually find a well-matched job, unveiling the mismatch between the higher education system and labor market needs,

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 10, 2017 12:16

Free-to-read articles

Read More