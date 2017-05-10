Only about a tenth of university graduates find a well-matched job, study shows
- "The Albanian higher education (HE) system produces too many graduates relative to the needs of the labor market. Of every hundred students that enter the higher education system, only thirteen will eventually find a well-matched job indicating that the internal efficiency of the combined HE and labor market systems is just 11 percent," says the report prepared for the European Commission
TIRANA, May 10 – Only about a tenth of Albanian university students will eventually find a well-matched job, unveiling the mismatch between the higher education system and labor market needs,