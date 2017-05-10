Exports recover by 15% as commodity prices pick up
- A pickup in oil prices gave a boost to Albania's poorly diversified exports in the first quarter of this year when exports grew by 15 percent after stagnating in the past couple of years due to a slump in commodity prices. Data published by the country's state statistical institute, INSTAT, shows Albania's exports rose by an annual 15.7 percent to 61.7 billion lek (€453 million) in the first quarter of this year, mainly thanks to a double-digit hike in exports of "minerals, fuel and electricity," the country's second most important exports after the traditional garment and footwear products
