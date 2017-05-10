Ancient Albanian settlement discovered in TAP works

TIRANA, May 10 – Construction works in the Albanian section of the major Trans Adriatic Pipeline project bringing Caspian gas to Europe have brought to light an ancient settlement in Korça, southeastern Albania, during works for clearing the pipeline route.

TAP cultural heritage experts say the discovery in Turan village, Korça, is an open-air settlement “spanning from the early Iron Age (10th – 9th centuries BC) to the late Roman period (4th – 6th centuries AD), as suggested by the wealth of ceramics recovered at the site.” During the Middle Ages (XII – XV century) the site was used as a cemetery, overlying the original site.

A rescue excavation has been initiated by the National Council of Archeology while TAP construction works in the area are expected to resume within one month, once local authorities conclude their report.

“Our teams continue to monitor and recover all cultural heritage elements across our route, in line with our cultural heritage management plan, EU legislation and industry best practice,” said Neil Fairburn, the TAP Senior Cultural Heritage Advisor as quoted in a statement by TAP.

Back in mid-2016, TAP contractors also discovered a well-preserved archaeological artefact believed to date back to 6th century in Skrapar area, southern Albania. The find was a 40cm limestone column capital, decorated with engraved floral motifs, believed to have been part of a significant religious monument in the region.

The TAP discoveries unveil the rich cultural heritage in Albania, a gateway to the Mediterranean boasting a mix of Illyrian, Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilizations.

TAP which is expected to bring gas to Europe through Greece, Albania and Italy is generating one of the country’s largest foreign direct projects, with important benefits for a number of industries, including manufacturing, utilities and transport.

Experts have described TAP as an opportunity that would benefit Albania both economically and politically, making the country an important hub of the international gas pipeline for the Western Balkans.

The pipeline in Albania will be approximately 211 km long, starting at the Korça region, southeastern Albania on the border with Greece. The offshore section in Albanian territorial waters will be about 37 km, connecting it to Italy through the Adriatic.

With construction works already in their peak stage, TAP’s first gas deliveries to Europe are targeted by early 2020.