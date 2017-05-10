Dutch low-cost carrier launches Tirana-Amsterdam direct flights

TIRANA, May 10 – Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, has launched direct flights linking for the first time Amsterdam to Tirana three times a week as part of its SEE expansion.

“We have worked intensively to start these flights and we do be believe that it will be a very good product, since our route Paris Orly – Tirana is very successful too,” said Mattijs ten Brink, the Transavia CEO, at a launch ceremony in Tirana on Wednesday.

“Transavia sets the tone in hospitality, digital services, accessibility and kindness and offers travelers very affordable fares,” he added.

Since mid-2015, the Dutch low-cost carrier has also been offering direct Tirana-Paris flights.

Dutch Ambassador to Albania Dewi van de Weerd said the new flights will promote stronger business, study and tourism ties.

“Direct affordable flights will lead to more business, study and tourism. Visiting a country enables you to get to know it and make friends.” said ambassador Van de Weerd.

Rolf Castro-Vasquez, the CEO of Tirana International Airport, said Transavia’s competitive prices would bring added value to Albania’s travel industry.

The launch of the new route comes as Amsterdam is emerging as a top destination for Albania travelers while more and more Dutch tourists are discovering Albania.

The direct route also serves investment and trade links between the two countries as the Netherlands has emerged as the second largest foreign investor in Albania thanks to increased investment in the oil industry and most recently retail trade.

On its website, Transavia describes Albania as still undiscovered gem with a coastline of beautiful sandy beaches and an interior with a magnificent mountainous landscape.

The launch also comes one month after Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air started its low-fare service reconnecting Tirana to Budapest after a five-year break.

The new low cost flights are also good news for Albanian passengers, facing one of the region’s highest ticket prices.

The Tirana International Airport, Albania’s sole international airport, handled more than 2 million passengers in 2016, being the country’s main hub.