EBRD: Downside risks threaten 2017 growth prospects
Story Highlights
- London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has left unchanged its 2017 economic growth outlook for Albania at 3.5 percent, but warned of downside risks such as internal political problems and a reversal of the recent recovery in oil prices. In its latest May regional economic prospects report, the EBRD, one of the country's main private sector lenders, says Albania's downside risks are significant, apparently related to the political tension and uncertainties ahead of the upcoming general elections
