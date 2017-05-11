€24 mln seized in suspected money laundering accounts, assets
- "Only less than 50 percent of organized crime cases lead to confiscation of assets. Leaks to the press, violations of the secrecy of investigations and endangerment of the safety of police officers and prosecutors are still frequent," says the European Commission in its latest country report
TIRANA, May 11 – Albanian law enforcement authorities seized more than €8 million in suspected money laundering transfers and accounts in 2016, a considerable part of which originating from narcotics