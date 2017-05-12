Minister admits to potential ties between police and organized crime

  • “Particular individuals from the state police have had ties with marijuana cultivators or traffickers. They have been paid for their silence or collaborated with them. I think that some local police directors have kept silence over the phenomenon on purpose,” Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj has said

TIRANA, May 9 – Minister of Interior Affairs Fatmir Xhafaj said this week several police officials were likely bribed to cooperate or stay silent in order to help organized crime

