National currency hits 7-year high against euro

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 12, 2017 10:22

  • Albania's national currency, lek, hit a seven-year high against Europe's single currency this week in an ongoing strengthening trend since mid-2015. The euro dropped to as low as 134.3 lek this week in levels not recorded since late 2009, depreciating by 4 percent compared to the average exchange rate of 140 lek for about five years until mid-2015.

