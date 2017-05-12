Editorial: Worrying scenarios on the horizon for Albania
Story Highlights
- Given the fact that constitutional and legal time and procedural limits have been exhausted, a compromise regarding this round of elections is farfetched. However, it is not impossible. In the meantime there is much to be done in using opportunities for improving communication, restoring trust and alleviating some of the tension between the political sides. If Albanian politicians don’t want to risk the negative scenario implications they should pay more attention.
Looking to solve the ongoing political crisis in Albania, some high level international representatives visiting from both European members states and the United States are making last resort attempts to