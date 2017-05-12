Seeking PM’s resignation, opposition set for ‘the largest rally ever’
Story Highlights
- Albania's main opposition Democratic Party is to hold a large show-of-force protest rally on Saturday, expected to be “the largest ever,” according the DP's leader Lulzim Basha. In the meantime, the Democratic Party-led opposition has made a last-ditch appeal to the Electoral College to void the decision of the Central Election Commission to accept the list of electoral candidates for 15 political parties, which the opposition says was done in violation of legal deadlines set by the Electoral Code.
