As CEC approves June 18 ballot sheet, party list shrinks from 66 to 15

TIRANA, May 5 – Albania’s Central Election Commission approved Monday the design and sample of ballot paper for the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 18.

The ballot paper includes the names of 15 political parties registered at the CEC as electoral entities. The list does not include the names of opposition parties that have refused to register for the polls and called for a caretaker government to guarantee free and fair elections.

All attempts to reach a consensus between the ruling majority and the Democratic Party-led opposition have failed.

Addressing the party supporters gathered at the tent erected at the main boulevard in capital Tirana, Lulzim Basha said that the parliamentary elections offer no alternatives to the citizens.

He reiterated his pledge that “there will be no elections without the opposition” nor “any parliament dictated by crime and drugs.”

Basha warned that the government will soon have its match with the people, hinting at the planned opposition protest on May 13.

The list of political parties that will run in the elections was selected through a draw.

Political participation in the upcoming elections is the lowest ever in all polls held after the fall of communism in Albania.