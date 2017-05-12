OSCE/ODIHR begin Albanian election monitoring mission
Story Highlights
- “We are aware that the process will be opposed by some political parties, but our mission is transparency. The decision to run in the elections is entirely political. We are here to monitor the elections,” said the head of the mission, Ambassador Peter Teljer of Sweden
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 9 – OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) announced Tuesday the launch of election observation mission for Albania’s parliamentary polls scheduled to take place on