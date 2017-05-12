Rama launches official campaign with pledge of jobs, higher wages
Story Highlights
- The Socialist Party-led majority has had a tough time delivering on dozens of campaign promises -- and has broken several along the way, according to the political opposition and independent observers. Rama had promised 300,000 new jobs in the previous mandate and created less than half that, including many jobs that were simply formalized and that existed before, critics say. They also blame the prime minister's governance with a massive outflow of more than 100,000 migrants who left Albania since he took over as prime minister.
TIRANA, May 9 – Albania’s ruling Socialist Party has officially launched its electoral campaign ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for June 18, 2017. Prime Minister Edi Rama said