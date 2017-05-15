European Commission: Domestic political, economic risks threaten 2017 growth prospects
Story Highlights
- In its latest Spring European Economic Forecast report, the EU's executive arm says the escalation of the political crisis ahead of the scheduled June 18 general elections, the relaxation of the current fiscal policy, sluggish credit, the conclusion of the ‘anchor’ deal with the IMF and weaknesses in public finance management pose challenges for the recovery of consumption, investment and public finances
TIRANA, May 15 – The European Commission has warned a number of downside risks related to domestic political and economic developments could pose a major threat to Albania’s 2017 growth