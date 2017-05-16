State-run postal operator loses market share
Story Highlights
- Albania's state run postal operator, Posta Shqiptare (Albanian Post) increased its market share to 94 percent in terms of handling postal items, but its market share in terms of income dropped to 57 percent amid tough competition by ten other private operators and the development of e-communications, according to a report. The state-run operator which runs about 560 offices nationwide and employs some 2,315 people, about three quarters of total mail workers, registered a 19 percent increase in postal items in 2016 when it handled about 24 million, increasing its market share by about 10 percent in the past five years, says a report by the electronic and postal communications authority, AKEP.
