Only 7,500 individuals declare annual income of more than €15,000
- Although constantly increasing during the past six years, the number of high income earners represents only a modest 1.2 percent of total workers in the public sector and private non-agricultural sector, unveiling the high levels of informality in the Albanian economy, estimated at about 30 percent of the GDP
TIRANA, May 16 – The number of high income earners for the Albanian standard rose to 7,500 in 2016, registering an annual 18 percent increase and a record high since