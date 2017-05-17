French media: Cannabis pesticides killed 40% of Albania’s bee population
Story Highlights
- Massive bee losses in Albania during the past year and its link to the rising cannabis cultivation have also attracted the attention of French media who blame the phenomenon on the use of pesticides in cannabis plantations. "Between 2015 and 2016, 142,000 beehives out of a total of 360,000 couldn't survive the 2016 winter. That was the first time this happened and it became more tragic considering that thousands of households live on local honey production, one of world's best,” writes Le Courrier des Balkans
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 17 – Massive bee losses in Albania during the past year and its link to the rising cannabis cultivation have also attracted the attention of French media who