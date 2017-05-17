Loan defaulters face subsistence level threat, investigation shows
Story Highlights
- With non-performing loans at about 20 percent, compared to a peak level of 25 percent in mid-2014, the Albanian National Chamber of Private Bailiffs says the number of complaints against commercial banks and debt collection companies has sharply increased while the forceful collection of loan defaults has led to severe social costs for many households
TIRANA, May 17 – The transfer of consumer loans from banks to debt collection companies is often accompanied with hidden and illegal costs for borrowers who because of their poor