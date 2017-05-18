Ten auditors selected to reduce companies’ risk-based inspection
- "The auditing and certification of financial and tax statements by reputable audit firms is considered a 'positive' element in the entirety of elements determining whether a taxpayer should be selected to undergo inspection based on the assessment carried by the risk-based analysis," says the tax administration.
TIRANA, May 18 – Companies which have their financial statements certified by one of the ten auditors selected by the tax administration are less likely to undergo inspections by tax