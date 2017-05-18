Savers withdraw €115 mln to invest in more profitable investment funds
Story Highlights
- With interest rates on traditional bank deposits below 1 percent for the national currency and close to zero but still at positive rates for euro-denominated savings, Albanian savers withdrew more than a hundred million euros in deposits in the first quarter of this year and invested a considerable part of it in the more profitable but riskier investment funds.
TIRANA, May 18 – With interest rates on traditional bank deposits below 1 percent for the national currency and close to zero but still at positive rates for euro-denominated savings,