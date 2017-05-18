Basha-Rama deal ends Albania’s political crisis ahead of the elections
Story Highlights
- Albania’s political crisis ended early Thursday morning following an agreement by Prime Minister Edi Rama and main opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha based on proposals by U.S. and EU officials that stipulate the participation of all parties in the parliamentary elections. At the end of an intense marathon of discussions that lasted over three hours Basha said that the accord is based on the so called “McAllister Plus” package which was offered to parties by the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee and named for an earlier proposal by German MEP David McAllister.
