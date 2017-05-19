Editorial: Better late than never: A late night agreement to the rescue
Story Highlights
- If the agreement truly falls in line with the proposals of European and American envoys, it will provide some key open opportunities for the development of democracy in Albania, for the strengthening of accountability, the progress in implementing the decriminalization process as well as invest new positive energy into the country’s European integration process which is sorely stuck
Last night, the leaders of the two major parties in Albania, Edi Rama, Prime Minister and Head of the Socialist Party, and Lulzim Basha, Head of the Democratic Party and