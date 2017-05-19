Elections will be recognized providing they are credible, U.S. diplomat says
Story Highlights
- “It is very important that Albania continue to demonstrate that it is a stable, functional democracy, inclusive democracy. And, to foreign investors it is very important to see that there is a functional, stable, predictable democracy where investments are safe,” said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee
TIRANA, May 15 – U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee said Monday in Tirana that the international community will recognize Albania’s parliamentary elections even without the participation