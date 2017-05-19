Opposition stages peaceful anti-government rally
- Thousands of activists and supporters of Basha welcomed his calls for the fight of government corruption and ties to organized crime. They walked peacefully along the main Martyrs of the Nation boulevard on Saturday to Prime Minister Edi Rama's office building which was heavily guarded.
TIRANA, May 13 – Albania’s Democratic Party led- opposition staged a peaceful anti-government protest last Saturday in the capital, Tirana. Opposition leader addressed the crowd and demanded a caretaker government