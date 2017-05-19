Athens raises concern of lack of minority representation in parliament

TIRANA, May 17 – Greece has raised concern over the potential lack of parliamentary representation for Greek minority in Albania. The crossover of the Party for Unity and Human Rights headed by Vangjel Dule, to the opposition means that the Greek minority could end up not be represented in Albania’s parliament for the next four years if the opposition boycotts the elections.

Greek newspapers such as Ekathimerini have picked up on this concern saying that this is the first time since the fall of communism in Albania that the Greek minority would not be represented in parliament, facing a vague future.

MEGA, one of the two minority parties in Albania will participate in the parliamentary elections, whereas the Unity for Human Rights Party, chaired by Vangjel Dule walked out of the ruling coalition and joined the opposition to boycott elections.

The possibility of a Greek minority MP is in the hands of Prime Minister Edi Rama who might engage in electoral games and strip the Greek minority from parliamentary representation, according to Greek media reports.

Vangjel Dule left the Socialist-led coalition citing differences in strategic priorities and joined the opposition parties to boycott the parliament and the elections.