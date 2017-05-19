Turkey requests Albania shut down Gulen network
Story Highlights
- “We will chase them until we remove the last remaining member of FETO from Albania. We will continue to demand the removal of these elements from the Albanian territories, because they are a threat to our country and we believe that they are a threat to Albania and Albanian families too,” says Turkish Ambassador Hydayet Bayraktar
TIRANA, May 16 – Turkish Ambassador Hydayet Bayraktar has requested from Albanian authorities to shut down 12 schools that Turkey believes are controlled by a network headed by U.S.-based cleric