DP activists block road to prevent PM Shkodra rally
Story Highlights
- Dozens of young members and supporters of the Forum of Young Democrats tried to block Prime Minister Rama’s entry in the city of Shkodra where he was invited to attend a meeting with young voters. Protesters blocked the road at Buna Bridge which marks the entry point to Shkodra. They chanted “Rama Go” as the Prime Minister’s escort vehicles approached the bridge.
