UN praises Albania on freedom of religion, urges solutions for property issues
Story Highlights
- “Freedom of religion or belief is a practical reality in Albania, and there is much the world can learn from the Albanian experience in respecting freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief and achieving inter-religious harmony,” said UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 17 – The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, has praised the Albania’s policies and practices to promote and protect interreligious harmony and