Teen’s death after routine knee surgery sparks healthcare debate
- The death of a teenager during a routine surgery at a private hospital due to an anesthesia-related issue has sparked debate in Albania over the quality of healthcare and the way the media reports stories of this nature. Police said 16-year old Blerta Pepa was admitted to Continental Hospital on May 15 to undergo a surgery to repair a knee ligament torn during a school exercise.
