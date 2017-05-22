Albanian-led consortium gets 33-year Tirana bus terminal PPP
Story Highlights
- Following an international tender last April, the municipality of Tirana has announced a consortium led by Salillari, one of the country's biggest construction companies, also composed of Greek-owned Hellas Servis, foreign-owned Analysis Computer & Servis SA and Albania-owned supervisor Klodioda, will build, own and operate the country’s biggest bus terminal for the next three decades
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 22 – An Albanian-led consortium will build and manage a bus terminal linking Tirana to northern and southern destinations under a public private partnership deal with the municipality