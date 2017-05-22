Reference prices top importers’ concerns, study shows

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 22, 2017 17:47

Reference prices top importers’ concerns, study shows

Story Highlights

  • The concern comes as the application of reference prices on clearance of imported goods rose to 12 percent of declarations made with the authorities in 2016, up 1 percent compared to 2015 and in addition to China, also involved imports from the EU, the U.S. and Turkey.

Related Articles

TIRANA, May 22 – Reference prices, changes to the classification of goods, frequent physical inspections and inefficient communication are the key barriers importers and exporters in the country face with

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 22, 2017 17:47

Free-to-read articles

Read More