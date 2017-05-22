Reference prices top importers’ concerns, study shows
Story Highlights
- The concern comes as the application of reference prices on clearance of imported goods rose to 12 percent of declarations made with the authorities in 2016, up 1 percent compared to 2015 and in addition to China, also involved imports from the EU, the U.S. and Turkey.
TIRANA, May 22 – Reference prices, changes to the classification of goods, frequent physical inspections and inefficient communication are the key barriers importers and exporters in the country face with