Probe over abuse of dominant position launched into main three mobile operators
Story Highlights
- "Data by the AKEP regulator shows that the mobile phone market has the structure of an oligopoly market with an operator having a dominant position in the respective retail mobile services and two other operators having stable market shares," says the competition watchdog.
TIRANA, May 23 – Albania’s Competition Authority has launched a probe into the country’s main three mobile operators over allegations of limited competition in a market operating under oligopoly conditions.