EU urges Albania to overcome economic growth, competitiveness obstacles
Story Highlights
- "Structural obstacles to growth and competitiveness include still unclear land ownership, poor access to finance, a high level of informality and corruption, an excessive regulatory burden and unpredictability in the judiciary system, which acts as a discouragement to both foreign and domestic investment,” says an EU report
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 24 – Few days after Albania overcame a three-month political deadlock ahead of the upcoming June general elections paving the way for fully participatory elections, the European Union