Uncertainties over election result, tax policy likely to hold back new investment
Story Highlights
- Unlike previous general elections, no pre-electoral coalitions have been formed, and all major three parties are running alone, making the winning coalition a bid difficult to predict, while the tax policy could face a major change as the opposition is promising a 9 percent flat tax and a 15 percent VAT
TIRANA, May 24 – Albania’s business climate got a real boost from the overcome of a tense political deadlock that undermined business and consumer confidence for several months, but uncertainties