Cultivate medicinal plants instead of cannabis, minister tells farmers
Story Highlights
- "The variety of medicinal and aromatic plants cultivated and collected in Albania is more than 30 and they are all exported. We have a strategy to develop agriculture even in hilly and mountainous areas and it's exactly the aromatic and medicinal plants that are offered as an alternative to replace the negative phenomenon of narcotic plants such as cannabis," said Agriculture Minister Edmond Panariti
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 25 – Agriculture officials and experts have called on farmers to engage in traditional medicinal plants instead of the illegal cannabis cultivation, whose rapid spread in the past