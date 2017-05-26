Albanian leaders condemn Manchester attack

TIRANA, May 24 – Albania’s leaders and people have condemned the terrorist attack in Manchester on May 22, expressing condolences and support for the British people.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the conclusion of a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and wounding 120 others. Many of the victims were children and teenagers.

“Shocked by horrific news on suspected terrorist attack from Manchester blast! Our thoughts and prayers with British people. We stand united,” the Albanian foreign ministry said on Twitter shortly after the attack.

Albania’s president and prime minister also issued statements of condolences and support.

President Bujar Nishani issued a statement expressing his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and British authorities on behalf of all Albanians.

“In full solidarity with British citizens and authorities, President Nishani strongly condemns these cruel acts and their instigators, stressing that terrorism will not be able to overcome free countries and societies,” the statement added.

The attacker was identified as a British-born man of Lybian origin who had likely trained in Libya and Syria.

No Albanian citizens were hurt in the blast, the local embassy said.

Neritan Kallfa, a representative of the Albanian Chevening Alumni, said the group expressed its “deepest and sincere sympathy for the affected families from the horrendous and coward act of barbarism in Manchester Arena,” adding that the former Albanians students in the UK “stand by to all residents in Manchester and nearby areas and to all citizens across the United Kingdom in these difficult moments.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the UK’s terror threat level was being raised to “critical”, its highest level. Authorities activated special measures for the first time, allowing up to 5,000 soldiers to reinforce armed police in protecting parts of the country. Soldiers were deployed to guard Downing Street and other government buildings in London, according to British media reports.