First-time voters get training

TIRANA, May 25 – With more than 35,000 first-time voters eligible to participate in the June 25 general elections, a program of voter training is taking place in high schools across Albania.

A local NGO, the Academy of Political Studies is holding a series of training sessions to teach high school graduates about the process of voting and its importance. The education program is being supported by the Council of Europe and Western diplomats, who are discussing with young people the importance of participating in democracy.

“In Albania new citizens have to use their vote, and that is the best thing they should do very often. Switzerland is one of the oldest democratic places where citizens often use the vote in their daily lives. That is why we support the Albanian youth,” said Christoph Graf, ambassador of Switzerland to Albania, who attended one of the training sessions. “They must learn that every vote is counted and that their engagement in democracy is necessary. Only if you participate in the polls you can influence the affairs of the country, if you do not participate you can not influence the country’s democracy.”

At these meetings, graduates receive practical and legal advice, as well as a lot of information on the rules of a voting process and how to use it to exercise their right to vote.

The training sessions have taken place for six years, in cooperation with the Council of Europe, the Ministry of Education and the Central Elections Commission.