June 25 elections: Three biggest parties lure voters with pledges of lower taxes, new jobs
Story Highlights
- In its electoral program, the ruling Socialists seeking a second consecutive term, promise to create some 220,000 jobs for the next four years, admitting that they missed their 300,000 new jobs target for the past four years when they claim to have opened up 183,000 jobs
TIRANA, May 30 – With the electoral campaign already underway after the overcome of a 3-month political deadlock, all three major parties, including the Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement