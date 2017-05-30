Kreshnik Spahiu, nationalist party leader, withdraws from politics

TIRANA, May 28 – Kreshnik Spahiu, the founding leader of the nationalist Red and Black Alliance party, has announced he is leaving politics after the opposition leader, Lulzim Basha, broke a promise to sign him and other alliance candidates up for seats in parliament, Spahiu said this week.

Spahiu and his party’s activists had been very active in a three-month-long non-stop protest led by Basha’s main opposition Democratic Party.

“I’ve been betrayed,” Spahiu told reporters. “The only thing left for me is to abandon politics.”

Spahiu’s party and other smaller opposition allies of the DP could not sign up themselves for the elections due to a deadline having passed, but the Democrats had promised to accommodate them in their lists instead.

Known for its lively protests by a strong core of activists, the Red and Black Alliance initially appeared as a social movement and registered as a political party in March 2012 with much fanfare, however it failed to get enough votes to get into parliament in the 2013 elections.

RBA’s entrance into politics marked the first time a nationalist political party could have presence in the Albanian political scene.

RBA sees its program as defending the country’s national interests and protecting the interests of Albanians regardless of where they live. RBA has fostered an image of a protest movement and focused on issues of strengthening the state and the nation, which according to the RBA have been at best disrespected or betrayed by the current political parties.

The Red and Black Alliance has also called for national unification, and has even proposed holding a nationwide referendum on Albania and Kosovo joining into one country. It is unclear who will take the helm of the party following Spahiu’s departure.