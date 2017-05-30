Credit contracts amid lower pre-electoral investor confidence
Story Highlights
- Credit to businesses, accounting for two-thirds of total loans, contracted by an annual 3.3 percent last April, apparently negatively affected by uncertainties ahead of the upcoming general elections as the main opposition Democratic Party was staging a protest over free and fair elections and a deal over a caretaker government to handle them was not reached until May 18, paving the way for fully participatory elections. Investor uncertainties are also related to the new government that will take over and the tax policy that will be applied.
TIRANA, May 30 – Credit returned to negative growth last April following eight months of sluggish growth, apparently hit by the tense political climate preceding the June 25 general elections