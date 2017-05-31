Race for controversial Bechetti abandoned HPP reopens amid concerns over Europe’s last wild river
- The new tender comes after the HPP contract was cancelled few months ago after almost two decades of almost no works at all. The concession was initially awarded to Italian businessman Francesco Bechetti whose Albania assets, including a local TV station, were seized in mid-2015 on suspicion of money laundering and fraud-related offences
TIRANA, May 31 – A decision by the Albanian government to recall a tender on an abandoned hydropower plant along the Vjosa River has angered Albanian and European environmentalists seeking