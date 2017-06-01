A decade on, smoking ban still ignored
- A decade after the introduction of smoking ban, Albania has considerably cut smoking in public areas, but anecdotal evidence suggests the law banning smoking in enclosed public spaces is mostly enforced in downtown areas where the night hours often turn into smoking areas and largely ignored in suburban and rural areas
