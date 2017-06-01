INSTAT: Number of foreign-owned companies dropped by 5% in 2016
Story Highlights
- The number of foreign-owned companies slightly dropped to 5,637 in 2016, down from a record 5,939 in 2015 apparently negatively affected by the long-ailing construction industry and the call center industry following some legal changes in Italy making the supply of services from non-EU countries such as Albania much tougher
TIRANA, June 1 – The number of foreign-owned companies operating in Albania registered a 5 percent decline in 2016, with fewer companies in the construction, trade and call center dominated