Arben Golemi opens “Alienation” exhibition

TIRANA, June 1 – One of the country’s best painters will be showcasing about a decade of creativity at a solo exhibition at the National Art Gallery this month. Arben Golemi, a veteran 62-year-old painter is featuring 67 paintings of different techniques created from 2005 to 2017.

Curator Ylli Drishti says his “Alienation” exhibition is focused on Berat, the southern Albania UNESCO World Heritage site hometown of Golemi, as well as New York where he was inspired to create a cycle of works. The baroque style and the forest are two other series of works that have inspired Golemi.

“These painting cycles are composed of unique works which don’t repeat themselves but bring a diversity of compositions and unexpected strength of colors,” says the curator.

Arben Golemi is considered one of the promoters of modern art in Albania after the collapse of the communist regime and its Socialist realism, also known as the “Creation of the models of the New Man,” a genre serving the communist regime propaganda cultivated between 1960 and 1986.

Born in Berat and having studied both architecture and fine arts, Golemi, 62, has participated in many personal and collective painting exhibitions in Albania and around the world.

His topics cover the traditional structure of his hometown of Berat, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwestern Albania, cultural heritage and the baroque style of the Louvre Museum.

Inspired by the medieval city of Berat, where he grew up, Golemi’s acrylics on canvas are architectonic abstractions that convey a simultaneous sense of history and immediacy. Curators say he accomplishes this impressive synthesis through a style that could be compared, for its blunt graphic power, to that of the American abstract expressionist Franz Kline. One of the main differences between them, however, is that while Kline’s best work was monochromatic -the famous black and white abstractions of the late 40s and early 50s – Golemi is a subtle and engaging colorist, even when he too chooses to work in monochromes.

His “Alienation” exhibition the four at the National Art Gallery, will be open from June 2 to 23.