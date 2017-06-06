Conservation, awareness projects launched on notorious Spaç prison

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 6, 2017 14:31

Conservation, awareness projects launched on notorious Spaç prison

Story Highlights

  • An emergency conservation project has been launched on the former notorious Spaç prison for the politically persecuted under communism while periodic student visits to site target raising awareness among the younger generations of one of the country's most significant remembrance sites.

Related Articles

TIRANA, June 6 – An emergency conservation project has been launched on the former notorious Spaç prison for the politically persecuted under communism while periodic student visits to site target

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times June 6, 2017 14:31

Free-to-read articles

Read More