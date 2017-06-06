Japan’s first resident ambassador to Albania officially assumes functions

TIRANA, June 6 – Japanese Ambassador Makoto Ito has presented his credentials to President Bujar Nishani, becoming Japan’s first resident ambassador to Albania since the two countries re-established diplomatic relations in 1981.

Japan’s government appointed Ambassador Ito to the post in April 2017, and he participated at an official credentials ceremony Tuesday at the President’s Office, officially assuming his functions.

“Ambassador Ito will now act as Japan’s Resident Representative to Albania, actively contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Japanese embassy said in a press release. “During the ceremony, Ambassador Ito spoke with H.E Mr. Bujar Nishani about the high importance that Japan places on diplomatic, trade and economic relations with Albania.”

Ambassador Ito has previously previously served as Consul General in Denver, United States, Deputy Head of Mission in Greece and Romania, Principal Deputy Director of the Overseas Disaster Assistance Division and Senior Coordinator at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan, among other positions.

While Albania opened its diplomatic mission in Japan in 2004, the Japanese Embassy in Italy had handled matters related to Albania until recently.

The opening of the Japanese embassy was a top topic in discussions between the two countries’ foreign ministers in 2015.

Back then, Tirana said it would welcome Japan’s decision to open an embassy in Tirana in an effort to draw greater investment from the world’s third-largest economy. Tirana is convinced that Japan’s diplomatic mission would boost bilateral trade and cooperation in tackling common challenges, the Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Japan has been a major donor to Albania through its difficult transition from communism to a free-market economy. Tokyo has given millions, primarily in the rehabilitation of infrastructure and healthcare facilities. Projects have included a municipal waste-water treatment facility for Tirana and its surroundings.