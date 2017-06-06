Experts skeptical over main parties’ generous job, tax electoral promises
Story Highlights
- "To date, the practice of political and governing programmes has been generalist and not specific, populist and not well studied and realistic, offering more of a list of public desires and not doable and reliable alternatives, long-term solutions or sustainable economic and social development," says economy expert Selami Xhepa.
TIRANA, June 6 – Economy experts are skeptical over the generous promises the country’s three main political parties have made for the upcoming general elections at a time when politicians