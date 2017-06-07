NPLs hit 6-year low of 16.6%
Story Highlights
- Non-performing loans hit a six-year low last April when they dropped to 16.6 percent, down 3 percent compared to a year ago and a post-crisis record high of about a quarter in mid-2014 as commercial banks continued to write off bad debt and reach out-of-court loan restructuring deals with big private sector borrowers
