Albania announces winners of EU investigative journalism awards

TIRANA, June 7 – Journalist Alisa Mysliu has claimed the first prize at the Albania contest of the 2016 EU Investigative Journalism Awards for her series on food safety broadcast on the Fiks Fare investigative program of the national Top Channel TV.

The second prize went to Artan Rama and his team of Publicus program on Vizion Plus TV for their report on State Matura exams taken by senior high school students.

The award for the best article by a young investigative journalist was given to Elvis Nabolli for his report on the fight against drugs and the cultivation of illegal plants in Albanian territory published on Balkan Insight.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of the media implies a commitment to democracy, good governance and political accountability,” said Jan Rudolph, the head of the Political, Economic and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Albania at a prize award ceremony held on Wednesday at the EU Info Center in Tirana.

“These are some of prerequisites for a country to become part of the EU and one of the reasons why each of you play such an important role in creating EU standards,” he added.

Jury member Valbona Sulçe said that choosing the winners was a difficult task, given the quality of nominations covering a wide range of topics relevant to the society. “In addition, the predominance of young journalists among the nominations received is also a good sign for the future of investigative journalism in the country,” she said.

A total of 28 investigative stories were nominated for 2016 EU Award in Albania, 18 of which by journalists under 35. The jury consisted of five prominent media professionals and civil society representatives including journalism professor and jury chair Rrapo Zguri, the head of the Union of Albanian Journalists, Aleksander Çipa, media experts Valbona Sulçe and Lutfi Dervishi and TV personality Adi Krasta.

Since 2015, the EU award for investigative journalism has been annually held in each of the seven EU enlargement countries of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey, rewarding investigative journalism pieces published in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The investigative stories have contributed to transparency and reporting on societal issues related to abuse of power and fundamental rights, corruption and organized crime that otherwise would not have been brought to the public’s attention.

The Albanian Media Institute is organizing the Albania award as a member of the regional partnership of civil society organizations which is administering the EU award for investigative journalism.